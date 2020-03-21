|
|
BROWN, CORA D.
Ms. Cora Brown age 70, passed away March 10, 2020 at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She lived in Chicago, IL and became a beautician, spending many years providing haircuts at a discounted price to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents Augustus and Thelma Brown, sisters, Patricia White, and Callie Andrews.
Cora leaves behind, a son Charles Brown (Tonya), three brothers Robert Brown, Lonnie Brown, and Tony Brown two grandchildren, TaDaija and Charles Brown, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a Godson. Cora made a major impact on the lives of many people and her legacy will forever live on.
Funeral Services for Ms. Brown will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Rev. Hones Brown, Eulogist; burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Chapel from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020