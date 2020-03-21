Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for CORA BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORA D. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORA D. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, CORA D.
Ms. Cora Brown age 70, passed away March 10, 2020 at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She lived in Chicago, IL and became a beautician, spending many years providing haircuts at a discounted price to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents Augustus and Thelma Brown, sisters, Patricia White, and Callie Andrews.
Cora leaves behind, a son Charles Brown (Tonya), three brothers Robert Brown, Lonnie Brown, and Tony Brown two grandchildren, TaDaija and Charles Brown, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a Godson. Cora made a major impact on the lives of many people and her legacy will forever live on.
Funeral Services for Ms. Brown will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Rev. Hones Brown, Eulogist; burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Chapel from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -