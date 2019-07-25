|
POWELL, CORA LEE
(1942-2019)
Mother Cora Lee Powell, 76, of Chiefland, Florida passed away peacefully at The E.T. York Haven Hospice on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her love ones. Mother Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Lighthouse Word Church (2414 NW 100 Ave., Chiefland, Florida 32626). Reposing will be held on August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at The Potter's House International Covenant Ministries (217 SW 4th Chiefland, Florida 32626). Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608) Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary between the hours of 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on August 2, 2019.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
Daphina Carnegie- Williams, L.F.D.E./Co-owner
Alphonso Williams
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019