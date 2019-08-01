|
|
POWELL, CORA LEE
(1942-2019)
Mother Cora Lee Powell, 76, of Chiefland, Florida Will be remembered by her Daughter: Winnie Powell Jones, (3) Sons; Willie Powell (Cassandra), Michael Powell (Carmel) and Jerry Battles (Brenda). (3) Step children, (2) Brothers: Frank and Kelly Donaldson. (1) Sister: Mary Donaldson. 16 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren and 2 Aunts. Prayer Warrior Mother Powell will be Remembered on August 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m., The Lighthouse Word Church (2414 NW 100 Ave Chiefland, Florida 32626). Viewing will be held on August 2, 2019, The Potter's House International Covenant Ministries (217 SW 4th Chiefland, Florida 32626) 5-7P.M. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608) Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary between the hours of 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on August 2, 2019.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019