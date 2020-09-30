Cora P. Roberson

Gainesville - Mrs. Cora P. Roberson age 96 passed away September 24th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was a member of Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board. She was a charter member of Delta Sigma Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Inc, and The Cameliaetts. Mrs. Roberson graduated from Lincoln High School, Florida Memorial where she received her Bachelor of Science degree, Tuskegee Institute where she earned her Masters' degree and taught at A. Quinn Jones, and other Elementary School's in Alachua County.

Mrs. Roberson is survived by her daughters, Sharon Gaye Roberson, Adelle Selia Roberson both of Gainesville, FL, grandchildren, Jemesha Lyons-Gross, Tisie Roberson, Carlos D. Washington, Carla Roberson, Corey Gregg, Adrian Gregg, Sharondell Roberson, Sharontrell Roberson-Jones, Charlie Roberson, siblings, William Peterson, Gainesville, FL, Doris P. Issac, Miami, FL, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews..

Funeral Services for Mrs. Roberson will be held 10:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cora P. Roberson, Tumblin Creek Park 600 S.W. 6th Street, Gainesville, FL, 32641, Rev. Samuel R. Seales, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Roberson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Park from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1224 N.E. 4th Avenue, Gainesville on Saturday at 9:15am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store