GREENE, SR., COREY D.Mr. Corey D. Greene, Sr. 44 of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Graveside service for Mr. Greene will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am from the Patrick Memorial Gardens, 5845 NE 39th Blvd. Gainesville, FL. Rev. Robert Perry officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Mr. Greene leaves to cherish his memories wife: Monique Greene; three children, one sister, mother and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1050 NE 11th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida at 10:00am to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family is asking that face covering be on.352-475-2000