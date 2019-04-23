|
DAVIS, CORMAE 'CORKY'
On April 19, 2019 the world unexpectedly lost a truly wonderful soul in Cormae 'Corky' Davis. Corky's journey through life began on May 10, 1959 in Stuttgart, Germany. Outside of her personal hobbies, Corky was a dedicated employee of Synquest Laboratories in Alachua, Florida where she obtained the highest honors of business; from being a friendly voice around the office, to obtaining the title of, Corky San (a title of professional respect) by an International Japanese Corporation.
Corky was a caring and loving person who saw the good in everyone. She never met a stranger, striking up conversations as easily as most of us breathe. Those fortunate enough to meet her always described Corky as a bright light in their day. Her smile, mandatory hugs and unforgettable laugh left all with an infectious feeling of joy, happiness and simply, an indescribable feeling known to only those who knew her.
Please join in remembrance of what Corky truly was; a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt and friend. Though a plethora come to mind, no word, sentence or phrase can truly describe Corky Davis.
Like a ray of sunshine after a rainy day or a cold spring morning, Corky will continue to leave us all with a feeling of warmth, wonderment and above all - hope.
Corky is survived by her Mother and Pop, Irma & Nolan Smith, brothers, Rick (Kim) Davis, Craig (Kely) Smith, and sister, Tina Bolton. Nephews, Aric (Amber) Davis, Kiefer Davis and Zach Smith. Nieces, Carrie (Dustin) English, Taylor Smith and Hannah Smith along with great nieces, nephews and dearest friend, RJ Yates. She will be sorely missed by all those she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at future date.
