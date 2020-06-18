ROBINSON, CORNELIA L.

Ms. Cornelia L. Robinson, age 67, passed away June 11, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Ms. Robinson was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1971. She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God by Faith, were she served on the Usher Board. Ms. Robinson was employed as a Human Service Worker, I at Tacachale and ARC. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Edwards, Jr.

Ms. Robinson is survived by her daughter, Tressa Edwards, Archer, FL; stepdaughters, Casandra Robinson, Melissa Robinson, both of Ft. Meyers, FL; sisters, Betty Kelly (Minister Narvell), Lake City, FL, Carolyn M. Barton, Jacksonville, FL, Adrian Hicks, Mary Muhammed, Ethel Edwards, all of Gainesville, FL; two grandchildren, Cordaro Cutter (Kereisha), Michael Quarterman, and two great grandchildren, Cordaro Cutter, Jr., Kason O'Neal.

Graveside services for Ms. Robinson will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Gainesville, FL. Rev. Cathy Long Richardson conducting the services. Burial will follow immediately after the service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Robinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at graveside from 11:00am until the hour of service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Robinson, 13218 S.W. Archer Rd, Archer, at 11:00 am to form the cortege.

