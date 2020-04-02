Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CORNELIA WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORNELIA WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORNELIA WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, CORNELIA
The family of Cornelia Williams, 83 of Gainesville, Florida is sadden to announce the passing of their precious loved one, who peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020. She will be missed by her daughter; Sharon Holmes (Wayne). sisters; Odessa Coleman, Blanche Moss and Alice Love. brothers; Alvin Coleman, Augusta Coleman Jr., Neo Coleman, Claude Coleman and Gilbert Coleman. Mrs. Williams will reunite with her husband who preceded her in death in 2003 in Scotsneck, North Carolina.
'Serving with a
Spirit of Excellence'
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CORNELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -