WILLIAMS, CORNELIA
The family of Cornelia Williams, 83 of Gainesville, Florida is sadden to announce the passing of their precious loved one, who peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020. She will be missed by her daughter; Sharon Holmes (Wayne). sisters; Odessa Coleman, Blanche Moss and Alice Love. brothers; Alvin Coleman, Augusta Coleman Jr., Neo Coleman, Claude Coleman and Gilbert Coleman. Mrs. Williams will reunite with her husband who preceded her in death in 2003 in Scotsneck, North Carolina.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020