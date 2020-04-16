|
MITCHELL, CORRENDA
Mrs. Correnda Mitchell of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A gathering of family and close friends will take place Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00pm- 4:00pm from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL Place of final rest will follow In Gods Garden. Mrs. Mitchell leaves to cherish her memory loving sisters and brother, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Mortuary at 1:00pm
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020