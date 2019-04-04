|
|
SMITH, COSIE MAE WELCH
Cosie Mae Welch Smith of Gainesville, age 81, wife of the late Glover Smith Jr. & daughter of the late Levi & Katie Mae McCray-Welch, left this earthly scene on March 26, 2019, during a brief stay at Community Hospice & Palliative Care (Jacksonville, FL).
Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Christopher Worlds is Pastor, with Reverend Keith Curry delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Patterson Community Cemetery. Mrs. Smith will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 5:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Service.
Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her memory her Children - Charles Skye (& Diane), Janice Wallace Logan, Henry Chambers Jr., Darrell Chambers and Glover Smith III (& Tyesha); 15 grandchildren; great grandchildren; other family members & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019