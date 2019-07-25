Home

COURTNEY DION HEAD

COURTNEY DION HEAD Obituary
HEAD, COURTNEY DION
Courtney Dion Head, age 40, Automobile Dealership Finance Manager & 1996 Graduate of Gainesville High School, surrendered to the Will of God on July 16, 2019 at the Broward Health North (of Deerfield Beach, FL) following a brief illness.
The Celebration Of Life will be held 11:00AM Friday, July 26, 2019, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Adrian S. Taylor is Pastor, with Pastor Ernest Williams delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mr. Head will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother - Barbara Head, 1557 NE 6th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:00AM.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother - Barbara Head; (father - Robert Head - deceased); grandmother - Mable Wheeler; devoted friend - Carline LaFrance; brothers - Robert Head Jr. (& Genevether) and Keith Head; sisters - Cindy Head, Felicia Peoples, Patricia Thomas (& Derrick) and Sandra McGee (Sharon Head - deceased); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019
