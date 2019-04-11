Home

CRAIG ARTTEZ BREWER


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
CRAIG ARTTEZ BREWER Obituary
BREWER, CRAIG ARTTEZ
(1978-2019)
It is with our deepest sorrow to announce the untimely death of our beloved Craig Brewer, 41 on April 7, 2019.Craig was affectionately known as 'RED' a gentle giant. Also, Craig was a devoted son, father, and brother who loved to turn old things into new things, bringing the family together, and being the life of the party. He will be remembered by his parents; mother Marchell Simmons, father Arthur C. Brewer; his children, Corrian Brewer, Cailyn Brewer, and a nephew he raised as his own Manual Norman; siblings, Monique Ross, Derrick Hill, Carl Hill, Sheena Brewer, and Cortez Foster. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School (1001 SE 12th Street Gainesville, Florida 32641). Viewing will be one-hour prior to service. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL 32608. Floral Expressions will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary Services any time between 10:00a.m-5:00p.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2019
