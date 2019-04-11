|
|
BREWER, CRAIG ARTTEZ
(1978-2019)
The Owners and Staff of D. Williams Mortuary is saddened to announce the departure of Craig Brewer, 41, of Gainesville, Florida. Craig was a man of Love, showed kindness and had a giving heart. Craig services will be announced at, a later date. We challenge everyone in the surrounding area to say a special prayer for his Mother, Children, Sisters, Brothers, and Family as we walk this walk with the Family during this difficult time. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl.32608).
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019