CRAIG BRAZIL Obituary
BRAZIL,
CRAIG ALEXANDER, 58
Craig resided in the Monteocha Community, Gainesville, FL 'AKA Strong Dog', passed away February 23, 2019. He was self employed and attended Buchholz High School. Survived by devoted companion, Susan Baker; daughters, Lashanda Foster-Watson, Jeanetta Scott, Craishonda Brazil;4 grands; 4 greatgrands; step children, Richard Goines, Erion Thomas, Brandon Baker (Mary), Victoria Baker; surrogate mother(aunt), Elzada Cromarty; step mother, Jean Moore Smith; brother, Alfred Clarke (Deirdre); sisters, Harriet Hooker and Venita Johnson (Willie); cousins raised as siblings, Gwendolyn Hill, Beverly Smith, Lucille Cooper, Michael Cromarty Sr. (Valencia), Rudolph Cromarty; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Monteocha New Life Christian Center, Reginald Lewis Sr. is Pastor, Elder William Brazil is eulogist. Burial will be in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church 10:30 am - 11 am. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
