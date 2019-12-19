Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
temple
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Female Protective Society
12610 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Mr. Craig Marcel Nobles, 53 of Atlanta, GA formerly of Gainesville, FL quietly crossed the Jordan to be with his Savior Thursday, December 12, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Nobles will take place Saturday December 21, 2019 at 3:00PM from Female Protective Society, 12610 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow In God's Garden. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the temple from 2:00PM-3:00PM. He leaves to cherish his precious memories mother, Mary Nobles, children, siblings and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the temple at 2:30PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
