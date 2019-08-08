|
JACKSON, CURTIS EARL
Mr. Curtis Earl 'Go Back' Jackson, age 84, passed away July 30th, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. Mr. Jackson was a member of Simmon Grove Bethelite Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. He was a former player with the 'Negro Baseball League'. Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his siblings; Ora Jackson, Otis Jackson, Horace McGirth, and Annie Mae Douglas.
He is survived by his children; Earl Jackson, Tarrod Lewis both of Miami, FL, Pastor Clarence White, III, Houston, TX, Rodney Jackson, West Palm Beach, FL, Cathy Butler Harden (James), Wellington, FL, Venisha White Buchanon (Boyd), Toni Jackson, Gainesville, FL, numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jackson will be held, 1:00pm, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at Simmon Grove Bethelite Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Harrison, Pastor, Pastor Clarence White, III, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Jackson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., at 12:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019