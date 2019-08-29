Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for CURTIS HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CURTIS HICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CURTIS HICKS Obituary
HICKS, CURTIS
(1943-2019)
Curtis Hicks, 76, of Williston, Florida peacefully passed on August 22, 2019. Service of Love will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church (48 NE 9th Street Williston, Florida 32696). The wake service will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church (48 NE 9th Street Williston, Florida 32696). Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements are accepted at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, September 6, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E./ Co-owner,
Alphonso Williams
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CURTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now