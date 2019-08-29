|
|
HICKS, CURTIS
(1943-2019)
Curtis Hicks, 76, of Williston, Florida peacefully passed on August 22, 2019. Service of Love will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church (48 NE 9th Street Williston, Florida 32696). The wake service will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church (48 NE 9th Street Williston, Florida 32696). Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements are accepted at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, September 6, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019