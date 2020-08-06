1/
CURTIS LAMAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CURTIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMAR, CURTIS
Pastor Curtis Lamar Fort of Roanoke, VA formerly of Gainesville, FL quietly slipped away to be with God Thursday, July 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service with Military Honors for Pastor Fort will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Forest Meadows Memorial Chapel, 5100 NW 43rd Avenue Gainesville, FL. Pastor Kimzon Hutchinson Eulogist; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Pastor Fort leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife: Kathleen Fort, five children, two sisters, three brothers, father: George Fort, Sr. and host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing family & friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 801 18th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 12:00PM to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guests please wear a Face Mask.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Forest Meadows Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved