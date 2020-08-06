LAMAR, CURTISPastor Curtis Lamar Fort of Roanoke, VA formerly of Gainesville, FL quietly slipped away to be with God Thursday, July 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service with Military Honors for Pastor Fort will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Forest Meadows Memorial Chapel, 5100 NW 43rd Avenue Gainesville, FL. Pastor Kimzon Hutchinson Eulogist; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Pastor Fort leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife: Kathleen Fort, five children, two sisters, three brothers, father: George Fort, Sr. and host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing family & friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 801 18th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 12:00PM to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guests please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000