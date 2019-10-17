|
|
DUMONT, CYNTHIA "CINDY EDDS" ANN
Cynthia "Cindy Edds" Ann Dumont of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital on October 10, 2019, at the age of 66, with her husband of 46 years by her side.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. George Edds; her brother, Charles Edds; and her sister, Pam Edds West. She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Dumont; her four children, Brendan Robert, Devin John, Carly Tyson, Mary Shannon; their loving spouses Whitney, Jenny, Walker and John; their grandchildren Mary Jaquelyn and Davis Allen; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cindy was born April 24, 1953 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Dr. George Edds and Ms. Alta Lorene (Keith) Edds. Cindy's family moved to Gainesville, Florida in the early 60's. In Gainesville High School she was involved in numerous clubs and activities, a member of the yearbook editorial staff, and student government, graduating in 1971. An avid Gator fan, Cindy attended the University of Florida and graduated with high honors from the College of Architecture and Fine Arts in 1975. Following graduation, she received her certification and licensure from the National Council of Interior Design Qualification. During her four years at UF, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and many Honor Societies. Most notably, however, she met the love of her life, and she and Jimmy were married at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Gainesville, Florida on September 1, 1973.
In 2013, Cindy retired from the Fulton County Board of Education, where she had been an award-winning educator for over 20 years. She was active in St. Brigid's Catholic Church. She volunteered as a guardian of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Brigid's Perpetual Adoration, joyfully taught the children's liturgy, was an instructor of Catholic Christian Doctrine, and was an active participant in the church's St. Vincent de Paul community service program.
Outside of St. Brigid's, Cindy was a trainer with the Pet Partner Service Team. She was partnered with a sweet and loveable Golden Retriever named Belle, and together they traveled around North Georgia, visiting colleges, universities, and hospitals, making everyone they met smile.
Cindy loved her family, all children, the oceans, all mountains but especially the Rocky Mountains, SEC football, her many dogs, playing the piano and listening to music, art, teaching, and helping others.
Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11 AM in Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, Cindy has asked that people please plant a tree!
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019