LAW, CYNTHIA ANNE
Cynthia Anne Law (nee Tarrant), age 69, passed away on Oct 1st of an apparent heart attack. Originally of Pittsburgh, PA and West Palm Beach, FL., she has been a Gainesville resident since the early 70s. She worked many years at Alachua General Hospital and later at UF Shands, from which she retired. She is survived by her sister Deborah Morgan (Terry) of Jupiter, FL; her daughter Meg Davis (Tony) of Lake Worth, Fl; nieces Audrey Morgan Ross, Jenny Dunberg, Amanda Tarrant Eiola, and Natalie Tarrant, and nephew Daniel Morgan. She was a kind and funny woman who will be missed very much. The services will be private.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019