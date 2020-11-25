1/1
Cynthia Briles Kerber
Cynthia Briles Kerber, age 72, died peacefully at home in Charlotte, NC on November 9, 2020 after her third battle with breast cancer. She grew up in Greenfield, Indiana and graduated with a Bachelor's of Education from Indiana University. Cynde traded cold weather for the warmth and sunshine of Florida, eventually settling in Gainesville where she raised two children and ran a successful business, Cynde's Minis. Her delightful clay miniatures and Christmas ornaments brought joy to customers for over 40 years.
While living in Gainesville, Cynde was active with Trinity United Methodist Church where she worked with the Rebuilding program and later co-chaired Lifeline Singles. Cynde moved to Charlotte in 2018 where she embraced her favorite role as our beloved "Gaga." While in Charlotte, she continued to enjoy her favorite things: family time, Disney movies, Starbucks, traveling, fall leaves, and Dancing with the Stars. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, thoughtful nature, and kind and compassionate spirit.
She is survived by two children, Kasey Kerber of Phoenix, Krissy Sternberg of Charlotte, and six cherished grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, and so many wonderful friends.
Rather than flowers or donations, we'd love you to treat a stranger to a coffee next time you're at Starbucks. It was her favorite guilty pleasure and paying it forward would bring her joy.
#cyndestreat

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
