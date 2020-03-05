Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Hawthorne, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Hawthorne, FL
Cynthia D. Simmons

Cynthia D. Simmons Obituary
SIMMONS,
CYNTHIA DENISE, 52
Cynthia D. Simmons of Gainesville, Transitioned on February 27, 2020. She's survived by her mother, Alice M. Sheffield; children, Lakisha Sheffield, Deondray (Alicia) Sheffield, Debarris Sheffield, Devonte Foster; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Debra Dennis, Mildred Jenkins, Sammy Sheffield, Earnest Sheffield, Donald Sheffield; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring, Pastor, Apostle Robbie Williams, Eulogist. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PSFH in Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE. www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
