SIMMONS,
CYNTHIA DENISE, 52
Cynthia D. Simmons of Gainesville, Transitioned on February 27, 2020. She's survived by her mother, Alice M. Sheffield; children, Lakisha Sheffield, Deondray (Alicia) Sheffield, Debarris Sheffield, Devonte Foster; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Debra Dennis, Mildred Jenkins, Sammy Sheffield, Earnest Sheffield, Donald Sheffield; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring, Pastor, Apostle Robbie Williams, Eulogist. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PSFH in Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE. www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020