KEARNEY,
CYNTHIA ANN
Cynthia Ann Kearney, age 66, born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 16, 1953 passed away at Shands hospital in Gainesville, FL. on February 7, 2020.
Born to Augustus McRae (deceased) and Marjorie Smart (deceased) in Boston Massachusetts, Cindy grew up in Holbrook, MA and graduated from Holbrook High class of 1972. Her first position was as a legal secretary at Roche, Carens and Degiacomo in Boston. After her marriage to Kevin D. Kearney in 1975, she and her husband raised three daughters (Kelly, Erin and Daneil). She and her husband moved to Alachua, Florida in 1990 where Cindy held a position for fourteen years as word processor with Nationwide Insurance. Known by family and neighbors as a kind, giving and compassionate woman, Cindy had a gentle and persevering Spirit. Cindy was a God-loving and faithful person, Cindy was a source of light for many and always took time to send joyful text messages and notes or take a phone call. She enjoyed spending peaceful mornings listening to the birds, at she and her husbands' home in Alachua, reading her bible and writing in reflection, chatting with the love of her life Kevin and sewing gifts for loved ones with creativity and precision.
Cindy was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Kelly who passed in 1998 in a car accident in Dillon, CO. She is survived by her husband Kevin D. Kearney who grew up in Braintree, Massachusetts. Cindy and Kevin were married for 45 wacky and wonderful years. She is also survived by two daughters Erin Hartlein and Daneil Wassel; her sister Nancy Hewins; her cousins Carol Anton and Ralph Wallace; grandchildren Kathryn and Greta Wassel and Calvin, Journee and Coralee Hartlein. A memorial service in her honor will be celebrated at Old South Union Church, 25 Columbian Street, in South Weymouth, MA in May or June.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020