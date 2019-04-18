Home

CYNTHIA M. DAVIS BARR

CYNTHIA M. DAVIS BARR Obituary
BARR, CYNTHIA M. DAVIS
Mrs. Cynthia M. Davis Barr age 61, passed away April 12, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Ms. Barr was a member of Fairbanks Church of God By Faith where she served on the Mother's Board, Pastor's Aide Committee, and New Member's Orientation Committee. She was also a member of the Advisory Board of Upward Alachua County Mentoring Program and was employed as a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her children; Jason Barr, Anthony Barr, Latasha Barr, Victoria Barr Herring (Thomas), Pamela Barr, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Jerry Jerome Davis, Loutrenda Davis Baker, both of Jacksonville, FL, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Barr will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Fairbanks Church of God By Faith, Elder Jeremiah Lee, Eulogist; burial will follow in Rutledge Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Barr will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 1:30pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at 2nd Morning Star Baptist Church at 1:30pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
