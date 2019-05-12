Home

CYNTHIA MAE ELY

CYNTHIA MAE ELY Obituary
ELY, CYNTHIA MAE
Cynthia Mae Ely was born December 18, 1955 and passed away on May 6, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jim Simmons, daughter, Heidi Roux, granddaughter Jacy Roux, brothers, Rickey and Perry Ely and wife Janet, sister, Geri Goldstein and her husband Gary Goldstein. Also surviving are lots of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother Louise Marshall, Father Doyce Ely and brother Ray Ely.
The family will be receiving family and friends for a memorial at her home in Gainesville on Saturday, May 18th from 12-4pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2019
