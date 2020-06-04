D. B BELL Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL, JR., D B
D B Bell, Jr., age 87, Retired Alachua County Juvenile Detention Center Supervisor, peacefully left this earthly scene on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
Mr. Bell was a Member of Greater New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Pastor Donny James officiating. Mr. Bell will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM.
Those left with fond memories are his wife (of 48 years) - Katie Kaphers Bell of Gainesville, FL; children - Henry (& Ava) Gregg of Lake City, FL, William (& Patricia) Gregg of Jacksonville, FL and Clarence (& Mary) Gregg of Gainesville, FL (Orndray Polite preceded him in death); grandchildren/ reared as his children - Gabriel Brown of Gainesville, FL and Marquis Polite of Mobile, AL; nieces - Kennisha Doyle (& her brother, Michael) of Tampa, FL and Paulette (& Terry) Ross of Dublin, GA; God-Daughter - June Simmons of Washington, DC and Her Son - Farouk Kamma of Gainesville, FL; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved