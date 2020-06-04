BELL, JR., D B

D B Bell, Jr., age 87, Retired Alachua County Juvenile Detention Center Supervisor, peacefully left this earthly scene on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).

Mr. Bell was a Member of Greater New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Pastor Donny James officiating. Mr. Bell will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM.

Those left with fond memories are his wife (of 48 years) - Katie Kaphers Bell of Gainesville, FL; children - Henry (& Ava) Gregg of Lake City, FL, William (& Patricia) Gregg of Jacksonville, FL and Clarence (& Mary) Gregg of Gainesville, FL (Orndray Polite preceded him in death); grandchildren/ reared as his children - Gabriel Brown of Gainesville, FL and Marquis Polite of Mobile, AL; nieces - Kennisha Doyle (& her brother, Michael) of Tampa, FL and Paulette (& Terry) Ross of Dublin, GA; God-Daughter - June Simmons of Washington, DC and Her Son - Farouk Kamma of Gainesville, FL; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

