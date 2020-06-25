BURCH, DAILEY JULIUSDailey Julius Burch, 87, passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at his home in Micanopy, Florida. He leaves behind, and is remembered by, a loving family and many friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Williams-Thomas Funeral Home of Gainesville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 25th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at 404 North Main Street. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11:00am at Flemington Baptist Church, with a graveside service to follow at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick, Florida. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556