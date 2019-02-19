|
GIERY, DAISY ASTRID
Daisy Astrid Giery (nee Lehtila), aged 90, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband of 50 years, Edward (Duffy), and her son, Richard (Rick) Giery. She is survived by her children Patricia (Frank) Spillman, Edward Giery, III, John (Kim) Giery, Mary (Richard) Smith, Elizabeth (Scott) Schuppie, Kathleen Giery, Margaret (Brendan) Dwyer, and daughter-in-law Katharine (Kit) (late of Rick) Giery, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She was born on December 3, 1928 in Long Island, New York, to her parents, Hjalmar and Elvira, who had emigrated from Finland a little over a decade earlier. The youngest of seven children, Daisy grew up in a close-knit family with her sisters and one brother. Vivacious, fun-loving Daisy and her best friend, Mary, went to a barn dance one night in 1947, where Mary set her up on a blind date with her boyfriend's roommate at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (King's Point) in Great Neck, New York. That handsome midshipman was named Ed Giery, known as Buddy at the time, and it was love at first sight for both of them. They married three years later, in 1950. As a couple and family, Daisy and Duffy crisscrossed the country, beginning their early married life in California when Ed served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, raising their young children in New York and Wisconsin, and later settling in Gainesville, Florida in 2001.
Daisy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, and grandmother, and a much-beloved friend. Her home was always full of warmth, love, laughter, music, and wonderful food. She loved being with her children and grandchildren, and she always welcomed family and friends into her home. She was known for her grace and her grit, her friendliness and her generosity. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 22nd, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services, 720 SW 2nd Avenue, Suite 570, Gainesville, FL 32601. The family wishes to thank those who have kept Daisy in their thoughts and prayers during her final days.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019