GAITHER, DAISY BELL, 80
Daisy B. Gaither of Orlando, FL, former resident of Gainesville, FL, transitioned December 17, 2019. She's a retired CNA at Alachua General Hospital, member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Melrose, FL. Survived her children, Fred Gaither, Jr. (Kim), Pooler, GA, Charles Gaither (Sharita), Apopka, FL and Anna Maria Tivis (Mel), Orlando, FL; 7 grands, 5 great grands, and other relatives.
Celebration Of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Melrose, FL, Rev. Alvin Oliver is Pastor, Rev. Gregory E. Pelham Sr. is Eulogist. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
