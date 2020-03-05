|
THOMAS,
DAISY GORDON, 93
Daisy G. Thomas departed this life on February 29, 2020. She's a graduate of Shell High School, Hawthorne, FL, and earned her BS degree from Bethune Cookman College (University) in 1953. She also attended Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL and was certified in Physical Education. Mrs. Thomas taught school 34 1/2 years in Putnam County, including at Central Academy and Moseley Elementary schools of Palatka; briefly at Bostwick Elementary and Interlachen Elementary. She served on several committees, including as health coordinator, safety patrol and drug abuse. She also was a member of Interlachen PTA, Putnam County Education Association, Florida Education Association and National Education Association. She retired in 1989.
Mrs. Thomas accepted Christ at an early age at Gordon Chapel A.M.E. Church, Hawthorne, FL and served as class leader. She later became a member of the Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL and was a church mother, sang in the adult choir and served on the deaconess board.
Mrs. Thomas was a wonderful wife and was married to the late James Thomas Jr. for 59 years. She leaves to mourn her children, Jerome (Yvonne) Thomas, Terrell Thomas, Jennifer Thomas, all of Hawthorne; step-daughter, Devonne Jordan (Larry) of Gainesville; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Leola Jenkins, Williston, FL, Annie L. Holmes and Beulah Carroll, both of Hawthorne, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor & Officiant. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing hours on Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PSFH in Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
No viewing after eulogy.
