THOMAS, DAISY
ALMEDA HILL
Daisy Almeda Hill Thomas, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2019. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Lionel Edwin Thomas, who left this earth on December 20, 2014 after 68 years of marriage, and who is now reunited with the love of his life, Daisy.
Daisy was born to John Wesley Hill and Dealia Parker Hill on February 1st, 1928, in Naples Florida.
Daisy and Lionel had 3 children: Glenn Thomas (Teresa), Deborah Ward (Robert), and Dianne Valisalo (Henry, deceased). Daisy was very active in all aspects of her children's lives. She was active in the PTA, 'school mom', Cub Scout and Brownie Troop Leader, Softball Coach, and any other activity her children were involved in. Whenever, her childrens' friends 'ran away' from home, they always ran to Daisy, who always provided a safe haven and loving support.
Multiple, unbiased, confirmed reports state, 'Daisy was the kindest, most caring and loving person I have ever met'.
Daisy is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
A private celebration of life service will be held on 9/22/19. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for a stranger or donate to for Daisy.
Mom, Granny, we love you and miss you and thank you so much for your life lessons, shared with us, on love, caring, patience, and kindness. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
