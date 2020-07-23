1/
DALE ANTHONY PERRY
Dale A. Perry, 55 of Palatka, FL transitioned July 16, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center, He's a former Botcher in the Logging Industry. Survived by his wife, Prentiss K. Guyden; children, Tasha Perry, Curly Perry, Mary Perry, Lacey Jones, Elijah Phillips, Jason Perry; stepson, Pierre Littles; Parents, Lurene Perry and Vance E. Perry, Sr.; 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and other relatives and friends.
Viewing Only will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. There will be no service. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
July 23, 2020
❤❤LOSTOFWORDS Gone2SOON
Prentiss
Spouse
