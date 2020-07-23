Or Copy this URL to Share

PERRY, DALE ANTHONY

Dale A. Perry, 55 of Palatka, FL transitioned July 16, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center, He's a former Botcher in the Logging Industry. Survived by his wife, Prentiss K. Guyden; children, Tasha Perry, Curly Perry, Mary Perry, Lacey Jones, Elijah Phillips, Jason Perry; stepson, Pierre Littles; Parents, Lurene Perry and Vance E. Perry, Sr.; 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and other relatives and friends.

Viewing Only will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. There will be no service. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed.

PINKNEY-SMITH

FUNERAL HOME OF

HAWTHORNE.



