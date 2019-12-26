|
NECKER, DALE ARTHUR
Dale Arthur Necker, also known as 'Hillbilly' and 'Papa,' 77, of Archer, FL, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dale was born in Oelwein, IA on July 26, 1942 to Arthur and Betty Necker. He married Marlene Necker on June 1964. Dale retried as a welder from Rogers Welding after 38 years of employment. Dale was also an avid hunter and fisher.
Dale is survived by his spouse, Marlene Necker; children, Dan Necker (Laurie), Wendy Nourse (Ron), Mary Dennis (Jason), and Buddy (partner in crime); grandchildren, Randy McCumber (Karen), Lee McCumber, Shealea Necker Bednar (Mike), Tabitha Denmark (Phillip), Daryl Nourse (Allyssa), Trisha Borders (Thomas), Heather Necker, Susan Nourse, Brandon McClain, and Christopher Fisher; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Lee Necker (Carol), Nick Necker, May Berry (Don), and John Necker.
He is predeceased by his parents; children, Tammie Tryon (Gary) and Kenneth Necker; and siblings, Barbara Johnston, Ben Blakeslee (Edie), and Billy Jo Necker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Archer Church of the Nazarene located at 13327 SW State Road 45, Archer, FL 32618. Officiated by Bill Gracy. The burial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family at 16479 SW 134th AVE, Archer, FL 32618.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019