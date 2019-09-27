|
CARTER, DALE ELVIN
Mr. Dale Elvin Carter, 57, of Bronson Florida, passed away Tuesday morning at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida after a short battle with cancer.
Dale was an avid Gators fan and watched them win on Saturday against Tennessee with his wife Diane, sisters Bonnie Stewart and Patricia Bullard by his side cheering. Dale was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather along with staying busy in the yard and socializing with his friends.
Dale is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Diane, his son Miles Carter of Gainesville, Florida and daughter Andi Jordan of Bronson, Florida and two grandsons. Dale also is survived by two sisters: Bonnie Stewart of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Patricia Bullard of Wallace, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday the 28th of September, 2019, at Hart Springs Park located at 4240 SW 86th Ave, Bell, FL 32619.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven Hospice in the name of Dale Elvin Carter located at 4200 NW 90 Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019