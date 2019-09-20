|
|
ALFORD, DAN
Dan Alford, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 17th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Dothan, Alabama on November 12, 1954. Dan graduated from Gainesville High School in 1972 and Valdosta State College in 1976 where he received a degree in Physical Education. For over 40 years, Dan worked as a sporting goods salesman in North Florida.
He is survived by his wife Tracy, his son Brian Alford (Shannon); grandchild Irelyn Alford daughters Jacklyn Alford and Kathryn Alford (Donielle Nardi); brother Lewis 'Mac' Alford (Melissa), and sister Julia Hansen (David).
A memorial service for Dan will be held on Saturday September 21st, 5:00PM at Trinity United Methodist Church 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the Alford residence. Donations may be given to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019