DAN AUGUSTUS JONES
JONES, DAN AUGUSTUS
'DJ'
Dan Augustus Jones, age 50, Landscaper with Immaculate Landscaping Company & 1988 Graduate of Buchholz High School, peacefully departed from this world on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence following a bout with Cancer.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Jones, 5315 NE 24th Place, Gainesville, FL.
Loving Memories will remain with his wife (of 29 years) - Katrina Bradley Jones; children - Daniel Jones Jr., Ashley Bethel (& Chris), Alicia Jones, Demetrius Jones and Donavan Jones; granddaughters - Danielle Jones, D'Nyia Jones and Jade Johnson (all of Gainesville, FL); mother - Alice
Faye Floyd of Gainesville, FL; (father - Dave Jones, Sr. - deceased); brother - Dave Jones, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; sister - Lafronta Jones Mathis (& John) of Gainesville, FL; aunts & uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
