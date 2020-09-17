JONES, DAN AUGUSTUS

'DJ'

Dan Augustus Jones, age 50, Landscaper with Immaculate Landscaping Company & 1988 Graduate of Buchholz High School, peacefully departed from this world on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence following a bout with Cancer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Jones, 5315 NE 24th Place, Gainesville, FL.

Loving Memories will remain with his wife (of 29 years) - Katrina Bradley Jones; children - Daniel Jones Jr., Ashley Bethel (& Chris), Alicia Jones, Demetrius Jones and Donavan Jones; granddaughters - Danielle Jones, D'Nyia Jones and Jade Johnson (all of Gainesville, FL); mother - Alice

Faye Floyd of Gainesville, FL; (father - Dave Jones, Sr. - deceased); brother - Dave Jones, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; sister - Lafronta Jones Mathis (& John) of Gainesville, FL; aunts & uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

