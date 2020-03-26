|
ALSOBROOK, DAN SAMUEL
Dan Samuel Alsobrook of Newberry passed away peacefully, Friday, March, 20, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He Was 86. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry.
Graveside services will be held at the City of Newberry Cemetery at 1 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 with Rev. Andy Cook officiating.
He was born in Orange Heights, FL. on 12/18/1933, and moved to Newberry as a young boy. Directly after the Korean War he served in the Army and lived in Moon Run, PA for a short period of time. While in the Army, Dan worked on Guided Missiles. After serving in the Army he returned to Newberry, where he lived the rest of his life.
Known by many in the Newberry community as Uncle Dan, he was a retired Master Mercury Outboard and Inboard Motor Mechanic. His greatest joy in life was fishing. He also loved car racing and being involved as a mechanic on Kevin Durden's race team.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, James Calvin Nipper; his mother, Annie Mae Nipper; sisters Faye A. Hunter and Betty J. Colson of Newberry, Jimmy Ortiz of Bronson and Varise Brunner of Ocala and one brother 'Cowboy', Gene Autry Nipper of Newberry.
Survivors include two brothers; 'Jimbo' - James Calvin Nipper, Jr. (Diane), 'Slick' - Charles M. Nipper (Emily) both of Newberry and two sisters; 'Catnip' - M. Catherine Nipper and 'Pud' - Madge L. Nipper both of Alachua, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, Florida
(352) 472-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020