Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Community Church
1603 SW 122nd St.
Gainesville, FL
DANIEL ANTHONY DUDECK

DANIEL ANTHONY DUDECK Obituary
DUDECK, DANIEL ANTHONY
Daniel Anthony Dudeck, age 53, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 at Haven Hospice. He leaves precious and loving memories with his wife Pam, son Alex, mother Sandi and brother Ed. Memorial Service to honor Mr. Dudeck's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1PM at Christ Community Church, 1603 SW 122nd St. Gainesville, FL.
Arrangements Entrusted
Washington Funeral Home
3809 East University Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
