DANIEL DAVID TURNER

DANIEL DAVID TURNER Obituary
TURNER, DANIEL DAVID
Daniel David Turner, Newberry, FL, 66, passes away on November 3, 2019, from a short illness. Mr. Turner was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 2, 1952. A Marine Corp veteran serving from 1969- 1971. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Russell Turner whom he married January 26, 1973. His parents Clarence Turner and Elizabeth Ann Turner (Irons), 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Mr. Turner is survived by his daughter Heather-Rae Turner Lucas, his sister Bridgett Roberts 2 grandsons, Mitchell Turner and Dylan Langbauer. Mr. Turner had a work ethic of being hard working, he had several jobs including street dept, dog groomer, truck driver, as well as his last job at the VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL as a surgical housekeeper, which he retired from in 2015, after 13 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting pool, music, football (Ohio State University) and racing, as well as spending quality time with his daughter and grandsons. Services will be held on November 13, 2019, viewing is at 4, with a service to follow at 5. Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NE 23 rd Ave, Gainesville FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
