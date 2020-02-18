|
|
RUSSELL, DANIEL JOE
(1985 - 2020)
Daniel Joe Russell of Waldo passed away on February 12, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born July 23, 1985 in Gainesville, FL. to Ronald and Janet Russell. He was a self-employed contractor. More than anything in the world he loved being with his kids. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Ronald Russell and sister, Rebecca Russell. He is survived by his mother, Janet Russell of Waldo, his sons, Dillan Russell of Graham, FL., Colton Russell of Hawthorne, FL. and Gunner O'Quinn of Graham, FL, his sister Traci Black (Robert) of Hawthorne, FL., brothers Jason and Justin Russell, of Waldo, FL. Ryan Slana of Hawthorne, FL. and Simon Slana of Waldo, his niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am First Baptist Church of Waldo, with Pastor Jim DuBois, Pastor Brad Russell and Pastor Barry Russell.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020