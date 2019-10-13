|
Daniel 'Danny' L. Whiddon Jr. born December 3, 1951, resident of Gainesville, FL went to be with his Lord on October 9, 2019. Danny was born in Brooksville, FL and raised in Dade City. He lived his teenage and later his adult life raising a family in Gainesville, FL. He and his brother Phillip R. Whiddon were sons to the late Daniel L. Whiddon Sr. and Evelene S. Whiddon, and Danny was the cherished husband of Linda R. Whiddon. He will forever be remembered by his beloved children Trey (Danielle) Whiddon of Newberry, FL, Kristi (Jakub) Holmes of Peachtree City, GA and treasured by his three grandchildren Hunter, Evie Claire, and Baylor. As a young man Danny worked at Hawes Chrysler with his brother Phil and father Lavaughn. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the 257th MP Det, 7th Special Forces 1st SF GP (ABN) and Fort Bragg, NC. And finally finding his calling as an insurance agent where he worked for years with Farm Bureau and later owning his own business The Adams Whiddon Agency, and for the remainder of his career with King Insurance. Throughout his life he adored being with family, being a Florida Gator, being in the hunting woods with his son and friend Jack, fishing, coaching, and spending time with many dear friends. Danny was also, well known for his time on the Board of Directors for the Boy's and Girl's club, Gainesville Kiwanis, Fightin' Gator Touchdown Club, and Leadership Gainesville. Services will be Monday October 14, 2019 at Chapel in the Meadows Central Cemetery 4100 NW 39th AVE Gainesville Fl 32609 with a gathering from 10-12, service at 12 and a graveside service following with Military Honors.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd AVE, Gainesville, FL,
