LEWIS JR., DANIEL, 77
Daniel Lewis Jr. of Ocala, FL departed this life June 18, 2019. He's a retired truck driver. Survived locally by his companion, Phyllis Mulkey; son, Demetrice A. Lewis; children and step children; 4 brothers, 1 sister, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann is Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 4 pm - 7 pm and Saturday at the church 1:30 pm - 2 pm. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 1:30 pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019