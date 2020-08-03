ABBOTT, DANIEL PATRICK

Daniel Patrick Abbott, 30, was born to Patrick and Diana Abbott. He was called home to be with the Lord on July 16th. Born and raised in Florida, Daniel lived a precious life where he enjoyed travelling around the United States. Daniel gained a perspective on life during his adventures not many of us ever come to have. He was kind and compassionate, humble, always giving of himself and his time, and willing to help anyone in need. He had a natural gift to play music, he enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was good with his hands and worked in construction. The Lord drew Daniel to Him in the last years of his life and has called Daniel home. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Willie Mae Franklin, paternal grandfather Don Abbott, step grandfather Mike Boyles and stepbrother Jimmy Harwell.

He is survived by his mother Diana Abbott, father Patrick Abbott (Lisa), stepdaughter Bell, siblings Jeremy Caraway (Michelle), Brandon Caraway (Bree), Savanna Tate, and Patrick (PJ) Abbott, paternal grandmother Delores Boyles, extended family, and his dog Nora.



