ELKINS JR., DANIEL (DANNY) RICHARD
Daniel (Danny) Richard Elkins Jr. residing in Bronson, FL, previous resident of Trenton, FL passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 due to complications from flu and pneumonia. Danny is survived by his wife, Anna M. Elkins and sons, Daniel Elkins, III and Josh Elkins, daughter-in-law Kelsie Elkins and grandson, Chandler Elkins. Danny was a Paramedic/ Firefighter for Gilchrist County EMS for 20 years. A Celebration of His Life will be held March 7, 2020 at noon at AMVETS Post 88 10050 NE SR 24, Archer, FL 32618. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020