Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
DANIEL ROY DANZY Obituary
DANZY, DANIEL ROY
'DANNY'
Daniel Roy Danzy, age 58, A Native of Lima, Ohio who lived in Gainesville, FL, retired Restaurant Manager, & Co-Owner of T & D Lawn Service, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Friday, April 19, 2019, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Reverend Adrian S. Taylor, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. On Thursday, Mr. Danzy will only be viewed at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church 4:00-8:00PM (where the Family will receive Friends 6:00-8:00PM). On Friday, Mr. Danzy will be viewed at the Church 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Danzy's residence, 7713 SW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:00AM.
Endearing Memories will remain with his wife (of 17 Years) - Deborah Journigan Danzy of Gainesville, FL; daughter - LaToya Diaz (& Jermaine) of Newberry, FL; son - Robert Danzy of Lima, OH; step son - Jason Journigan and step daughter - Porchia Hardy (& Bruce) of Gainesville, FL; 9 grandchildren - Sonya, Jason, Aniya, Jermiya, Danaysia, Bruce Jr, Jermaine Jr., Aaliyah and Bryce; brothers - Thomas Danzy of Gainesville, FL and Tony Danzy (& Mary) of Newberry, FL; (siblings - Marion Danzy, Johnnie Danzy, Doris Robinson, Annie Bell Jones and Lucille Shurelds preceded him in death); in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
