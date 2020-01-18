Home

DANIEL WILLIAM RICHEY

It is with a great deal of sadness to tell of the passing of Daniel William Richey, he was surrounded by his earthly family when he left us on Sunday, January 12th 2020 to join those who have gone on before. Daniel was born June 12, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida to Daniel Jane and Barbara Jean Richey. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Richey. Survivors include his wife of 42 years Jane S. Richey and son Calvin Richey, future granddaughter Catherine Elizabeth Ann Richey, sisters, Joyce Land (Steve), Janet Russell, Gail Roberts (Jerry) all of Waldo, FL and his sister-in-law, Jackie Wells (Willis) of Hawthorne, FL. He graduated from Gainesville High School and worked all his life as a glass glazer. Daniel loved to hunt, fish, and the Florida Gators baseball, basketball, and football. He will be sorely missed by many ~ rest in peace until we meet again. Service will be private at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
