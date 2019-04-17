|
STANFORD, DANNY KEITH
Stanford - Danny Keith Stanford, age 61, of Waldo, Florida passed away on April 12, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Marietta, GA on May 8, 1957 to the late Marion Leon Stanford and Mary Cooper Stanford. Danny has been a resident of Waldo for the past 50 years and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waldo. He owned and operated his own Carpentry business for many years and loved helping others. He was a simple man who was most passionate about his family. Danny would help anyone in need and never expected anything in return. He loved being outdoors; hunting, fishing and grilling. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed the time they had together. Danny loved being a Papa to Cameron, Adriana, Jeremy and was looking forward to being a Papa to Robbie's new baby boy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marion 'Buddy' Stanford, Jr.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sheryl Dick-Stanford of Waldo, FL. His children, Robbie Keith (Kelly) Stanford of Ocala, FL, Tiffany Renea (Donnie Bertie) Stanford of Waldo, FL, and Danny Leon (Tina) Stanford of Starke, FL; his brothers, Glen (Sheryl) Stanford of Morrow, GA and Charlie Stanford of PA. His sisters, Cyndi Stanford of Cedar Springs, FL and Debbie Russell of Titusville, FL; his grandchildren, Cameron, Adriana, Jeremy, and baby boy on the way.
A Celebration of Danny's Life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Waldo with Reverend Jim DuBois officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019