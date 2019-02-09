|
OXENDINE,
DAREA WHEATLEY
Darea Wheatley Oxendine, age 72, of Gainesville, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on February 5, 2019 after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.
Darea was born June 23, 1946 in Tampa, FL to Eugene and Ruby Wheatley. She grew up and went to school in Miami, FL where she met her future husband Bill. They married in Miami on February 15, 1969. They moved to Gainesville in 1973 and after a short stint in Lake City, moved back to Gainesville in 1981 where they lived and loved and raised their two children. She worked at Central Builders Supply for 26 years retiring in 2015. Darea was a christian who attended church all her life making Northwest Baptist her final church family. She was an avid reader who also greatly enjoyed puzzles, games and working in the church library. She also loved watching Gator sports and spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughters.
Darea was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Kaitlyn Grace (Kieszek). She is survived by husband Bill, son Jason, daughter Kathi Kieszek (Drew), granddaughters Callie, Quinn and Kenzie (Kieszek), sisters Bari Mitchell and Kim Huntington, and brother Paul Wheatley.
A memorial service will be held on February 22, 2019 at Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Ave. in Gainesville at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church after the service. Sincere thanks to Southwest Retirement Home and their staff, and to Community Hospice for all of their care and compassion towards Darea in her final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care at
www.community
hospice.com/give.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019