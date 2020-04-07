|
STALL, DAVID ALLEN
David Allen Stall entered the arms of Jesus on April 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. He was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on August 1, 1958, moving to Gainesville with his parents in 1964. After graduating from Buchholz High School, Dave attended Gulf Coast Junior College, Florida International University, and the University of Florida on baseball scholarships.
After completing a degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida, he transferred to Orlando where he managed 7-Eleven stores. Dave later became an accomplished salesman of office equipment and electronics, receiving numerous awards for his salesmanship skills. As a member of Northland Distributed Church in Longwood, Dave served four years in BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) as the parking attendant for the Women's Monday night Winter Park class.
Dave was a contented man of simple pleasures, known for his quick wit, humor, and infectious smile. Some of his favorite pastimes included attending Gator football games in 'The Swamp,' scuba diving, visiting art festivals, connecting with his family during Sunday-night dinners, studying history, surrounding himself with nature, and being a part of any fun adventure.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria (Zugaro) of Orlando; brother, Ronald of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and father, Robert of Gainesville. He is preceded in death by his mother, Laura (Burkholder).
Dave was a much loved and respected stepfather to Michael and Michelle (Sick) Carroll, Steven Sick, Ryan Sick and Matthew Sick. Dave enjoyed a very special relationship with his precious granddaughter, Leah Carroll.
Funeral services are under the direction of William-Thomas Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Gainesville, Florida at Forest Meadow Cemeteries for the immediate family on April 8, officiated by Reverend Steve Price of Trinity United Methodist Church. A 'Celebration of Life' will be planned later in the year. (Isaiah 40:31). Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
